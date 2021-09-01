UrduPoint.com

LNG Reference Adjourned Till Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:12 PM

LNG reference adjourned till Thursday

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others.

Defence lawyer Barrister Zafarullah also continued his cross examination with prosecution witness Rizwan Mehdi during the hearing.

The witness said that his department had prepared the relevant documents and record on NAB notice.

After recording his statement, the NAB had taken his signatures on documents, he said. After this, hearing was adjourned till Thursday.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Barrister Zafarullah, NAB prosecutor Usman Masood and witnesses appeared before the court of AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Court

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

1 hour ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers ..

UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, Global Parlia ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police pract ..

Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police practices

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.