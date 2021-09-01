LNG reference adjourned till Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till tomorrow on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others.

Defence lawyer Barrister Zafarullah also continued his cross examination with prosecution witness Rizwan Mehdi during the hearing.

The witness said that his department had prepared the relevant documents and record on NAB notice.

After recording his statement, the NAB had taken his signatures on documents, he said. After this, hearing was adjourned till Thursday.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Barrister Zafarullah, NAB prosecutor Usman Masood and witnesses appeared before the court of AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan.