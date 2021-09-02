LNG reference against Abbasi adjourned till Sept 8

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 8, on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbadi, ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till September 8, on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbadi, ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others.

Defence lawyer Barrister Zafarullah concluded his cross examination with NAB witness Rizwan Mehdi. After this, the court summoned more witnesses on next hearing for cross examination.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s prosecutor informed the court that the report regarding the summon notices to two foreign witnesses was yet awaited. The hearing of the case was then adjourned till September 8.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the above reference filed by NAB against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, NAB prosecutor Usman Masood, defence lawyers and prosecution witnesses attended the proceeding.