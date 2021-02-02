LNG reference against former PM Abbasi adjourned till Feb 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 9.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against Abassi, his son Abdullah, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.

The court allowed Abbasi to leave the court after marking his attendance.

After this, Abbasi's lawyer Barrister Zafarullah conducted cross examination with the prosecution witness Hasaan Bhatti.

The court instructed the counsels of other accused to conduct cross examination with the witness on the next hearing. After this, the hearing adjourned till February 9.