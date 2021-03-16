LNG reference against Khaqan Abbasi adjourned till Mar 26

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 26, in Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan and others appeared before the court.

During the course of proceedings, Ismail Qureshi's lawyer prayed the court to grant time for cross examination with the witness as the senior lawyer was not present due to strike.

The court, however, instructed to continue the proceedings in the trial and asked the accused to call their counsels.

After recession, the defence lawyer Munavir Dogal conducted cross examination with witness Hassan Bhatti.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till March 26, and summoned the witness Abdul Rasheed to record his statement.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned a hearing on Kidney Hill reference against Saleem Mandviwala till April 8, pertaining to the fake accounts scam.

The hearing was adjourned without proceedings due to non availability of AC-Judge Muhammad Bashir.