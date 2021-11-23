UrduPoint.com

LNG Reference Against Khaqan Abbasi Adjourned Till Nov 30

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till November 30, on LNG reference against ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqab Abbasi, former finance adviser Miftah Ismail and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till November 30, on LNG reference against ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqab Abbasi, former finance adviser Miftah Ismail and others.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan.

Ex-prime minister and other accused appeared before the court this day along with their legal team.

It may be mentioned here that the co-accused in the case had challenged the maintainability of the reference after the amendments in NAB ordinance. The court had sought comments from the anti graft body against the acquittal pleas of the accused.

