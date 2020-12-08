LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till Dec 15

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 15, on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused appeared before the court.

However, the court adjourned the case without further proceeding due to the absence of Abbasi's counsel Barrister Zafarullah. The court was told that the defense lawyer had quarantined himself due to the risk of COVID-19.

The court then adjourned the hearing till December 15.