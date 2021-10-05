UrduPoint.com

LNG Reference Against Shahid Khaqan Adjourned Till Oct 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:24 PM

LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned till Oct 12

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till October 12, in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till October 12, in LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

The defence lawyer during the hearing continued cross-examination with NAB witness Syed Asim Ali Tirmidhi.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, NAB Prosecutor Usman Mirza, witnesses Syed Asim Ali Tirmidhi and Muhammad Farhan appeared before the court of AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan. Barrister Zafarullah, counsel for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, cross-examined NAB witness Syed Asim Tirmidhi.

The NAB witness took the position during cross-examination that the board consisted of 11 to 14 members but he didn't know who attended the board meeting. The decision to import LNG from the private sector was taken on the instructions of the then president and prime minister, he said.

Barrister Zafarullah asked which President and Prime Minister had given instructions regarding LNG project? The witness replied that he did not remember who they were at that time.

Syed Asim Tarimzi said that LNG was brought on fast track through Energy Security Action Plan but he did not know about Energy Security Action Plan. The NAB witness added that he studied in the United States and his father took out a loan for it. He said Sui Southern Gas Company failed to complete the LNG project. Sui Southern Gas has issued tenders for LNG projects.

He said it was canceled in 2013 after the LNG III project started in 2012.

It was also true that Sui Southern Gas could not complete the LNG project. According to records, tenders for LNG projects were held but they were canceled, the witness said.

The court adjourned the hearing of the LNG reference till October 12. The cross-examination of NAB witness Syed Asim Tirmidhi could not be completed. The court ordered the NAB witness to reappear in the next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Loan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Import Company United States October Gas National University From Court

Recent Stories

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health ..

Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health consultancy to its Captains a ..

21 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as ..

National T20 Cup: Semi-final slots up for grabs as the game shifts to Lahore

23 minutes ago
 European Council Opens Negotiations With UK on Gib ..

European Council Opens Negotiations With UK on Gibraltar

4 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan continues to export electricity to Afgh ..

Uzbekistan continues to export electricity to Afghanistan

4 minutes ago
 Cultural artifacts from China's Shanxi on display ..

Cultural artifacts from China's Shanxi on display in Beijing

4 minutes ago
 Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 underway in ..

Vaccination campaign against COVID-19 underway in educational institutions

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.