LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 18 on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned the case without further proceeding due to absence of defence lawyers.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused appeared before the judge who marked their attendances.

The associate lawyer adopted the stance that they would conduct cross-examination of witnesses on next hearing and prayed the court to adjourn the case.