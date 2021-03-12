UrduPoint.com
LNG Reference: Hearing Against Khaqan Abbasi Adjourned Till March 16

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned hearing till March 16, on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail.

During the course of proceedings, the court was informed that the defence lawyer Barrister Zafarullah did not appear for cross-examination with the witnesses due to bars' strike.

The judge said there was no strike, it's one month passed, the court had been giving dates. The lawyers were appearing in routine before the high court and supreme court, he noted.

He further said the lawyers were part of the system if they would adopt this attitude then how it would work. After this, the counsel for Miftah Ismail concluded his cross examination with witness Hassan Bhatti.

The hearing was then adjourned till March 16.

