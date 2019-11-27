UrduPoint.com
LNG Scam: Miftah Ismail Resorts To IHC For Bail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

LNG Scam: Miftah Ismail resorts to IHC for bail

Former finance advisor Miftah Ismail has approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with his bail in LNG scandal

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Former finance advisor Miftah Ismail has approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with his bail in LNG scandal.The petitioner has prayed the court that he should be released till the decision of this case.

NAB and law secretary have been made respondents in this bail plea.It is pertinent to mention here that bail was granted to Sheikh Imran Ul Haq, co-accused in this case day before.Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance advisor Miftah Ismail and Imran Ul Haq are on judicial remand till December 3 in this case.

NAB prosecutor had said on November 19 during his appearance before Accountability Court (AC) that the accused start saying on arrival at court that they have been kept in jail without any reason.

If they have any problem in the matter of jail then forum of bail is over there. But no forum has been resorted to for bail so far.Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested in July in LNG Scandal but no case has so far been made out by NAB against him.

