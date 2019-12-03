UrduPoint.com
LNG SCAM: NAB Files Reference Against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi In Accountability Court

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:10 PM

LNG SCAM: NAB files reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Accountability Court

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference in the Accountability Court (AC) in LNG case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference in the Accountability Court (AC) in LNG case.9 suspects including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have been nominated in the reference.Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail is also named among the list of nominated suspects.It has been said in the reference that former secretary and MD petroleum have become important witnesses.Former Managing Director (MD) has also played an important role in the agreement.One company was given benefit of more than 21 billion rupees.It has been said in the LNG reference that company was benefited from March 2015 to September 2019.Loss of 47 billion rupees will be caused to national exchequer till 2029 due to benefit given to the company.

General public will have to bear the burden of more than 68 billion rupees during 15 years under gas bill head.NAB detained Shahid Khaqan and took physical remand from the court.Accountability watchdog said that Names of 9 suspects including former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are on the Exit Control List (ECL).NAB Rawalpindi is conducting a separate inquiry of Qatar agreement and during physical remand Shahid Khaqan Abbasi completely refused to extend co-operation.AC while extending the judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail till Dec 16 adjourned the hearing.Court has also allowed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to meet with his family.

