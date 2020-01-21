LNG Scandal: Court extends judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Feb 4

An Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of PML-N stalwart and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Feb 4 in LNG reference.AC took up the LNG reference for hearing on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) An Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of PML-N stalwart and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Feb 4 in LNG reference.AC took up the LNG reference for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other suspects appeared before the court.PML-N leader Miftah Ismail didn't appear in the court due to his exemption from appearance.Court ordered chairperson OGRA Uzma Adil and former Chairman Saeed Ahmad to submit surety bonds worth Rs 10 million in order to make sure attendance.During the course of hearing, Judge remarked, "We cannot impose indictment due to an absconding suspect, when report comes then proceeding will move ahead.Court also sought arrest warrant report of absconding suspect Shahid islam from NAB.Court while extending the judicial remand of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Feb 4 adjourned the hearing till Feb 4.

Later on talking to media men after hearing of the case Shahid Khaqan Abbasi first denied the reports of differences with his party and then commented upon the statement of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.Abbasi said that this is new Pakistan; if people quit eating bread then issue will stand no more.People voted for "New Pakistan" and now they should bear the brunt of its outcome , he said.PML-N leader said that flour is selling at the rate of Rs 70 per kilogram.Government is not ashamed of its failure.He said if they cannot give flour then at least feel regret over it.Every day of government will cost heavily to people of Pakistan, Abbasi added.He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan does not even pay tax.Every is put to debate in assembly and unfortunately assembly is not running, he added.

.It is good to talk over the matter of appointment of EC members as without it matters can not run, Abbasi said.