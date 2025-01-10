Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 10:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Islamabad is set to host an international moot titled “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities” on January 11-12, 2025.

The two-day event, aims to tackle the barriers and explore solutions for advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide.

The conference will bring together approximately 150 delegates from 47 countries, fostering dialogue and collaboration on this critical issue.

Distinguished attendees include Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, Grand Mufti of Egypt Sheikh Nazir Mohamed Ayyad, and renowned religious scholars from Albania.

They were warmly welcomed at Islamabad International Airport by Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and officials from the Ministry of Education.

The event is expected to highlight actionable strategies and policies to improve education access for girls in Muslim-majority regions.

