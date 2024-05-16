Load Management Being Done In Areas With High Line Losses: PESCO Chief
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Akhtar Hameed Khan on Thursday presided over a meeting on load-shedding and reviewed various steps to overcome load management in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Speaking on the occasion the PESCO chief said that load management was done only in areas where line losses were high, adding that no load management was done in areas with no losses.
He said there was no load management on more than 500 feeders with no line losses and PESCO teams regularly conducted operations across the province to reduce losses.
The PESCO chief directed the teams to accelerate operations to reduce losses and reduce load management. He also directed not to carry out any additional or unannounced load management across the province.
