Open Menu

Load Management Being Done In Areas With High Line Losses: PESCO Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Load management being done in areas with high line losses: PESCO chief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Akhtar Hameed Khan on Thursday presided over a meeting on load-shedding and reviewed various steps to overcome load management in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion the PESCO chief said that load management was done only in areas where line losses were high, adding that no load management was done in areas with no losses.

He said there was no load management on more than 500 feeders with no line losses and PESCO teams regularly conducted operations across the province to reduce losses.

The PESCO chief directed the teams to accelerate operations to reduce losses and reduce load management. He also directed not to carry out any additional or unannounced load management across the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company PESCO

Recent Stories

Imran Khan’s picture from Adiala jail via video ..

Imran Khan’s picture from Adiala jail via video link during SC hearing goes vi ..

6 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

1 hour ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

4 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

13 hours ago
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

13 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

13 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

13 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

13 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

13 hours ago
 Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan