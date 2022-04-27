UrduPoint.com

Load-shedding Continues In Urban, Rural Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2022 | 12:53 PM

Load-shedding continues in urban, rural areas

The businesses of the citizens have come to an halt due to hours long load-shedding.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2022) Load-shedding has caused huge trouble to the public as the Shehbaz government seems failed to tackle the issue.

Hours long load-shedding continued in both urban and rural areas. The businesses of the citizens have come to an halt while students are much disturbed at schools due to load-shedding.

The PM had directed the relevant authorities to tackle the issue by May 1. But load-shedding period doubles since that order.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for reforms in the power sector on priority basis.

Talking to Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir in Islamabad on Wednesday, he also directed to take steps for immediate operationalization of the remaining closed power houses.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was informed about the steps taken so far for ending power outages in the country from the 1st of next month.

Earlier, a meeting of Federal cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

It discussed the problems faced by the country including those on the economic front.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan May From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sanaullah expresses resolve to arrest perpetrators ..

Sanaullah expresses resolve to arrest perpetrators of Karachi blast

15 minutes ago
 Mongolian Ambassador Urges Russia to Jointly Seek ..

Mongolian Ambassador Urges Russia to Jointly Seek Ways to Boost Trade in Changin ..

15 minutes ago
 Workers Welfare Board's employees await regularisa ..

Workers Welfare Board's employees await regularisation

12 minutes ago
 Shehbaz has done in two weeks what Imran could no ..

Shehbaz has done in two weeks what Imran could not even think of in 4 years: Ma ..

15 minutes ago
 Suspension of Russian Gas Supplies to Poland Will ..

Suspension of Russian Gas Supplies to Poland Will Not Affect Transit to Germany ..

17 minutes ago
 Russia cuts Poland, Bulgaria gas over Ukraine

Russia cuts Poland, Bulgaria gas over Ukraine

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.