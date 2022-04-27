Load-shedding continues in urban, rural areas

(@Abdulla99267510)

The businesses of the citizens have come to an halt due to hours long load-shedding.

Load-shedding has caused huge trouble to the public as the Shehbaz government seems failed to tackle the issue.

Hours long load-shedding continued in both urban and rural areas. The businesses of the citizens have come to an halt while students are much disturbed at schools due to load-shedding.

The PM had directed the relevant authorities to tackle the issue by May 1. But load-shedding period doubles since that order.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for reforms in the power sector on priority basis.

Talking to Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir in Islamabad on Wednesday, he also directed to take steps for immediate operationalization of the remaining closed power houses.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was informed about the steps taken so far for ending power outages in the country from the 1st of next month.

Earlier, a meeting of Federal cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

It discussed the problems faced by the country including those on the economic front.