Load-shedding Due To PTI Govt's Ill Planning: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Load-shedding due to PTI govt's ill planning: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was directly responsible for the worst electricity load-shedding situation prevalent across the country.

He said the then PTI government had failed to make agreements for purchasing cheap Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) due to which the LNG based power projects with installed capacity of over 3500 MW were shut down.

"This summer season is the season of PTI government's mismanagement and ill planning, while the next summer season would be far better as the government would plan well," he said while addressing the media here.

Ahsan Iqbal said the current government had to take tough decisions to set the country's economy on the right direction.

He said it was the former PTI government, who had put the economy on the verge of default.

"If the PTI government would not have been ousted, the country would have been defaulted until now," he said.

He agreed that in the current summer season, the people had to face much difficulties.

However, Ahsan Iqbal said the government was working day and night to minimize their difficulties.

.

The minister also held the PTI government's mismanagement and incapability for the prevailing inflation in the country.

The minister also asked the PTI leadership to seek forgiveness from nation for their wrong doings during their four year- tenure.

