UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Load-shedding Duration Witnesses Down Trend In 2019/20: NEPRA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:22 PM

Load-shedding duration witnesses down trend in 2019/20: NEPRA

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has said that the duration of load-shedding has been decreased in FY 2019-20 as compared to previous years, but it can be eliminated if the distribution companies (DISCOs) avail 100 percent of their allocated quota of power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has said that the duration of load-shedding has been decreased in FY 2019-20 as compared to previous years, but it can be eliminated if the distribution companies (DISCOs) avail 100 percent of their allocated quota of power.

According to Performance Evaluation Report for Year 2019-20 issued by the regulator, the Authority has serious reservations over the authenticity of data regarding load shedding being carried out by DISCOs in their service territories. It also came to the knowledge of NEPRA that DISCOs are carrying out load management as per AT&C losses criteria.

It was noted with concern that in FY 2019-20, no any noticeable improvement in the performance of DISCOs has been observed, the report said. It has been noted with serious concern that during FY 2019- 20, DISCOs contributed loss of around Rs. 59 billion due to their inefficiency in Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses and Rs.

160 billion in recovery.

The reported figures of T&D losses indicate that except GEPCO and FESCO, none of the DISCO could meet the regulator's expectations.

Although all DISCOs could not achieve the figure of 100 percent recovery but, LESCO, GEPCO, MEPCO, FESCO, K-Electric and IESCO have shown their recoveries more than 90 percent, the report said.

The report said that around 160 fatal accidents of employees and public occurred in year 2019-20. NEPRA Authority took serious notice and decided to conduct investigations under Section 27A of the NEPRA Act.

Accordingly, investigations against K-Electric, PESCO, HESCO, SEPCO and FESCO have been conducted, whereas, remaining DISCOs were also in plan. NEPRA has initiated the efforts to move DISCOs towards the adoption of Advanced Meter Infrastructure/ Automatic Meter Reading system and K-Electric is taking lead as compared to all other DISCOs. /385

Related Topics

Load Shedding Nepra Reading Lead All Southern Electric Power Company Limited Billion Islamabad Electric Supply Company LESCO FESCO PESCO GEPCO MEPCO

Recent Stories

PML-N MPA Naveed Ali arrested in AC torture case

1 minute ago

Govt opens COVID vaccination registration for enti ..

1 minute ago

Belgium Suspends Use of Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 V ..

1 minute ago

Crucial Point Is That Putin, Biden Will Exchange V ..

19 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko to Meet in Sochi on Friday - Kre ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Concerned With Situation in Yemen, Working ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.