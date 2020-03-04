UrduPoint.com
Load Shedding Schedule For City

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) has issued schedule for load shedding for the areas falling in jurisdiction of Bahawalpur Feeder

According to a press release issued by the MEPCO here, electricity supply would remain suspend from 132 KV Grid Station Cantt Bahawalpur Feeder on March 4, 5, 7 and 9 to 12.

Power load management would also be carried out from the same feeder on March 14 to 29. The electricity supply will remain suspend to the areas concerned from 9 a.m to 1:30 p.m.

More Stories From Pakistan

