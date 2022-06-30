UrduPoint.com

Load Shedding To Be Reduced Significantly Till July 20: Dastgir

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Load shedding to be reduced significantly till July 20: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said the load shedding would be reduced significantly till July 20 as the government was striving to provide uninterrupted electricity to the masses.

The minister while explaining the electricity generating plan, said that the refilling of 1100 megawatt nuclear power plant was in progress which would be completed soon to add electricity in the national grid.

Talking to private news channel, he said the government would import coal from Afghanistan in the coming days to ensure low-cost power generation and save its precious foreign Currency reserves.

He held responsible, the previous government of PTI, over energy crises as they delayed in purchasing LNG and coal from international market to tackle the energy crisis.

He expressed confidence that in the upcoming few months, there would be massive decreased in the prices of petroleum, gas, electricity and other utility products to provide relief to the masses.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Load Shedding Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Import Energy Crisis Nuclear Progress Khurram Dastgir Khan July Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Commit ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Committee organized "One Evening wit ..

1 hour ago
 AJK PM announces Rs.100 million relief for Afghan ..

AJK PM announces Rs.100 million relief for Afghan quake victims

1 hour ago
 Suspect held with 30 litre raw liquor

Suspect held with 30 litre raw liquor

1 hour ago
 Pindi Police tightens noose against drug pushers

Pindi Police tightens noose against drug pushers

1 hour ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

1 hour ago
 Govt taken positive step to organize sports festiv ..

Govt taken positive step to organize sports festival for disabled persons: DC Qu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.