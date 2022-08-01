UrduPoint.com

Loaded Truck Overturns, 15 Labourers Injured

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Loaded truck overturns, 15 labourers injured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Fifteen labourers sustained injuries when a truck loaded with mangoes overturned near Thatha Qureshi area of Qasba Khangarh on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, fifteen labourers sitting on a truck loaded with mangoes were going to fruit market when the truck overturned at Thatha Qureshi due to a ditch on road.

Resultantly, they fell down from the truck and sustained injuries.

The rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and provided first aid to the eight of them who had minor injuries while shifted seven others to Rural Health Centre Khangarh for medical treatment, rescue officials added.

Related Topics

Road Khangarh Rescue 1122 Market From

Recent Stories

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case t ..

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case this week

30 seconds ago
 Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

2 hours ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

3 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

3 hours ago
 realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Br ..

Realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Brand among BrandZ’s Chinese G ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.