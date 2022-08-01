Loaded truck overturns, 15 labourers injured

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Fifteen labourers sustained injuries when a truck loaded with mangoes overturned near Thatha Qureshi area of Qasba Khangarh on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, fifteen labourers sitting on a truck loaded with mangoes were going to fruit market when the truck overturned at Thatha Qureshi due to a ditch on road.

Resultantly, they fell down from the truck and sustained injuries.

The rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and provided first aid to the eight of them who had minor injuries while shifted seven others to Rural Health Centre Khangarh for medical treatment, rescue officials added.