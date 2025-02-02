Loader kills 7-year-old girl in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A 7-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a speeding loader vehicle in Swabi district on Sunday.

Police said, the incident occurred in the Shewa Adda village of Swabi, where a fast-moving loader ran over the young girl, killing her on the spot.

The body of the deceased child has been shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.