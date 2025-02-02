Open Menu

Loader Kills 7-year-old Girl In Swabi

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Loader kills 7-year-old girl in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A 7-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a speeding loader vehicle in Swabi district on Sunday.

Police said, the incident occurred in the Shewa Adda village of Swabi, where a fast-moving loader ran over the young girl, killing her on the spot.

The body of the deceased child has been shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Recent Stories

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, gene ..

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ init ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

16 minutes ago
 UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduatio ..

UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

16 minutes ago
 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

46 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

2 hours ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

2 hours ago
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

3 hours ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

4 hours ago
 China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

5 hours ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

6 hours ago
 Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan