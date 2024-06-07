Open Menu

Loader Rickshaws, Sacrificial Animals Distributed Among Flood Victims In Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM

Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana

Pakistan Red Crescent Society Larkana continued to help flood victims in Larkana and Qamber Shahdadkot and distributed Loader rickshaws and sacrificial animals (goats) among the flood victims on Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Red Crescent Society Larkana continued to help flood victims in Larkana and Qamber Shahdadkot and distributed Loader rickshaws and sacrificial animals (goats) among the flood victims on Friday.

The ceremony was held at the stadium where 35 victims were given loader rickshaws and 80 families were given goats to sacrifice.

Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari, in his message, said Pakistan Red Crescent Society stands with the flood victims.

Secretary General Pakistan Red Crescent Obaidullah Khan and Secretary Red Crescent Sindh Branch Kanwar Waseem and Chairman Red Crescent Society Larkana Branch Ahmed Mehmood Farooqui were present on the occasion.

