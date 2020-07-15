Loadshedding continues in Karachi despite govt’s tall claims

(@fidahassanain)

Karachi Electric says that it is not “unannounced loadshedding” rather it is power cut to supply power to other areas of the city.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) Despite tall claims of Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar that there will be no unannounced loadshedding in Karachi, hours long outages have become permanent feature of the metropolis city.

Loadshedding has ruined peace of mind of the people as neither they could get proper sleep at homes nor they could run their businesses.

Areas facing power cuts in the city include Defence, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Johar.

Defence Phase V, Clifton Block 2 and 5, Boat Basin, Gulistan-e-Johar Block 19, 1 and 2 as well as the different areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal faced power outages.

In response to loadshedding, Karachi Electric said that it was not unannounced loadshedding rather it was power cuts due to temporary faults.

KE said that power was being supplied to other parts of the city.

It had informed the citizens that there would be loadshedding due to a technical fault in the Bin Qasim Power Plant.

According to the Spokesperson, the power generation ability of KE decreased by 130-megawatts due to the fault, pointing out that there would be temporary load management in the affected areas.

The spokesperson also said that they were in touch with the power ministry regarding the supply of furnace oil and assured that the temporary load shedding will come to an end when the fault is rectified.