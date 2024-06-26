Loadshedding duration on 75 feeders reduced to 12 hours: PESCO

On the special instructions of Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari and Federal Secretary Power Rashid Mahmood Langriyal, in view of the increase in heat intensity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the duration of load shedding on 75 high-loss feeders has been reduced to 12 hours for the convenience of PESCO consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) On the special instructions of Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari and Federal Secretary Power Rashid Mahmood Langriyal, in view of the increase in heat intensity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the duration of load shedding on 75 high-loss feeders has been reduced to 12 hours for the convenience of PESCO consumers.

A PESCO press release on Wednesday said that specific teams have been formed to reduce the losses on the aforementioned feeders in the next 15 days through special operations. According to the details, during a meeting between Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and CEO Pesco Akhtar Hamid Khan.

At the meeting special strategy was discussed to eliminate loadshedding on high loss feeders under which 75 high-loss feeders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been selected, including 13 feeders from Peshawar circle, 18 from Khyber circle, 27 from DI Khan circle, 13 from Bannu circle, 3 from Mardan circle and 1 feeder from Swabi circle.

Losses on these feeders have reached 60% to 90% due to the frequency of electricity theft and non-payment of dues, which resulted in increased load shedding on these feeders.

Therefore, it said in order to provide relief to the people, the selected 75 feeders have been given relief on these feeders and loadshedding has been reduced to 12 hours for the next 15 days and at the same time.

Special teams have been formed for the operation, in which apart from Pesco SDO, assistant commissioners, police and MNAs and MPAs of the respective areas will also participate. The goal of the teams formed is to eradicate the kunda culture, encourage people towards meterization and collect dues in order to reduce losses.

Apart from this, Jirgas will also be held in different areas in addition to the operation so that the problems of the consumers can be heard and resolved.

APP/vak