Open Menu

Loadshedding Duration On 75 Feeders Reduced To 12 Hours: PESCO

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 09:49 PM

Loadshedding duration on 75 feeders reduced to 12 hours: PESCO

On the special instructions of Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari and Federal Secretary Power Rashid Mahmood Langriyal, in view of the increase in heat intensity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the duration of load shedding on 75 high-loss feeders has been reduced to 12 hours for the convenience of PESCO consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) On the special instructions of Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari and Federal Secretary Power Rashid Mahmood Langriyal, in view of the increase in heat intensity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the duration of load shedding on 75 high-loss feeders has been reduced to 12 hours for the convenience of PESCO consumers.

A PESCO press release on Wednesday said that specific teams have been formed to reduce the losses on the aforementioned feeders in the next 15 days through special operations. According to the details, during a meeting between Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and CEO Pesco Akhtar Hamid Khan.

At the meeting special strategy was discussed to eliminate loadshedding on high loss feeders under which 75 high-loss feeders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been selected, including 13 feeders from Peshawar circle, 18 from Khyber circle, 27 from DI Khan circle, 13 from Bannu circle, 3 from Mardan circle and 1 feeder from Swabi circle.

Losses on these feeders have reached 60% to 90% due to the frequency of electricity theft and non-payment of dues, which resulted in increased load shedding on these feeders.

Therefore, it said in order to provide relief to the people, the selected 75 feeders have been given relief on these feeders and loadshedding has been reduced to 12 hours for the next 15 days and at the same time.

Special teams have been formed for the operation, in which apart from Pesco SDO, assistant commissioners, police and MNAs and MPAs of the respective areas will also participate. The goal of the teams formed is to eradicate the kunda culture, encourage people towards meterization and collect dues in order to reduce losses.

Apart from this, Jirgas will also be held in different areas in addition to the operation so that the problems of the consumers can be heard and resolved.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Electricity Rashid Mardan Same Circle Swabi From PESCO

Recent Stories

Swedish innovations set to revamp Pakistan's Texti ..

Swedish innovations set to revamp Pakistan's Textile Industry

34 seconds ago
 Meeting discuss security arrangements for Muharram

Meeting discuss security arrangements for Muharram

36 seconds ago
 4 member notorious Afghan robbers gang busted

4 member notorious Afghan robbers gang busted

37 seconds ago
 LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting

LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting

11 minutes ago
 Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in ..

Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns

11 minutes ago
 Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held

Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held

15 minutes ago
PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 part ..

PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools

10 minutes ago
 Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impact ..

Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change

10 minutes ago
 Two dacoits killed in encounter

Two dacoits killed in encounter

15 minutes ago
 1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal po ..

1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police

15 minutes ago
 Very hot, humid weather recorded in city

Very hot, humid weather recorded in city

15 minutes ago
 PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot

PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan