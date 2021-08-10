UrduPoint.com

Loan Disbursement Process Under KJP Expedited In AJK: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 02:27 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday said the youth of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would gets maximum benefits from the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP)

They would get as loan disbursement process under its Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) had been expedited.

Usman Dar said like other parts of the country the Federal Government was also extending all possible assistance to the AJK's youth for their socio-economic development during a meeting with AJK Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

Newly elected member of AJK Legislative Assembly Hafiz Hamid Raza was also present during the meeting, said a news release.

On the occasion, the AJK PM asked the SAPM to pass on maximum benefits of the KJP to youth.

Abdul Qayyum said the young people of AJK were fully talented and needed to be owned by the federal government.

Usman Dar assured the AJK PM of the federal government's full support to its youth in all areas.

He said it would be ensured that the AJK people could take maximum advantage of the Federal Government's two flagship projects including Kamyab Jawan and Kamyab Pakistan programmes.

The AJK PM extended gratitude to the SAPM for extending such assurances which would eventually improve the socio-economic profile of AJK youth.

Usman Dar also congratulated Abdul Qayyum Niazi for getting elected as the AJK Prime Minister.

