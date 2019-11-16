UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Loan Disbursement Under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme To Start In December

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 01:23 PM

Loan disbursement under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme to start in December

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has decided to start the disbursement of loans to the successful applicants under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme in December after completing all the required formalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ):Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has decided to start the disbursement of loans to the successful applicants under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme in December after completing all the required formalities.

According to an official all the executing banks, including National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab and Bank of Khyber would strengthen their infrastructure both in terms of human resource and technology to cope with the huge challenge of processing one million applications received so far under the scheme.

He said that they would strictly follow merit and transparency in the processing and disbursement of loans to the potential entrepreneurs. It would not only create employment opportunities for the youth but would also contribute remarkably to the national economic growth, he added.

395/

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology December National Bank Of Pakistan Bank Of Khyber Bank Of Punjab All Merit Packaging Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

Shane Watson excited for PSL matches

5 minutes ago

Over 20 Subway Stations Closed in Paris in Run-Up ..

5 minutes ago

Iran's Gas Price Hikes Spark Protests Throughout S ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan will have new Prime Minister next year, s ..

38 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan rolled back BJP's fundamental ideolo ..

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) to la ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.