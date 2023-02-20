Loan schemes to help in poverty alleviation: Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has stressed the need for providing self-employment opportunities at grass root level with loan schemes for deprived segment of the society to alleviate poverty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has stressed the need for providing self-employment opportunities at grass root level with loan schemes for deprived segment of the society to alleviate poverty.

Addressing the micro interest-free loan distribution under the aegis of Akhuwat Foundation at Central Mosque UAF here on Monday, he said that self-employment opportunities at rural level are imperative because it will move the country toward development and prosperity.

He lauded the Akhuwat for providing interest-free microfinance services to poor families for enabling them to become self-reliant by starting their small businesses.

He said that UAF in consultation with Akhuwat is setting up fountain house for the patients with psychiatric illness, especially belonging to less privileged sections of the society.

Prof Dr Jalal Arif Principal Officer PRP said that Pakistan has set an example by turning an impossible task of Dr. Amjad Saqib into a reality under which people without resources can stand on their own feet.

Earlier, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan distributed cheques of Rs.10 million loans among 200 poor families of Faisalabad district.

Members Standing Committee Akhuwat Dr. Muhammad Aslam Javed, Dr Khalid Shouq, Abid, Muhammad Yasin and UAF Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri were also present on the occasion.