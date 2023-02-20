UrduPoint.com

Loan Schemes To Help In Poverty Alleviation: Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Loan schemes to help in poverty alleviation: Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has stressed the need for providing self-employment opportunities at grass root level with loan schemes for deprived segment of the society to alleviate poverty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has stressed the need for providing self-employment opportunities at grass root level with loan schemes for deprived segment of the society to alleviate poverty.

Addressing the micro interest-free loan distribution under the aegis of Akhuwat Foundation at Central Mosque UAF here on Monday, he said that self-employment opportunities at rural level are imperative because it will move the country toward development and prosperity.

He lauded the Akhuwat for providing interest-free microfinance services to poor families for enabling them to become self-reliant by starting their small businesses.

He said that UAF in consultation with Akhuwat is setting up fountain house for the patients with psychiatric illness, especially belonging to less privileged sections of the society.

Prof Dr Jalal Arif Principal Officer PRP said that Pakistan has set an example by turning an impossible task of Dr. Amjad Saqib into a reality under which people without resources can stand on their own feet.

Earlier, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan distributed cheques of Rs.10 million loans among 200 poor families of Faisalabad district.

Members Standing Committee Akhuwat Dr. Muhammad Aslam Javed, Dr Khalid Shouq, Abid, Muhammad Yasin and UAF Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Faisalabad Poor Mosque Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social me ..

Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social media

3 minutes ago
 Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; ..

Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; to foster innovation

7 minutes ago
 AED 4.5b deals signed on day one of IDEX and NAVDE ..

AED 4.5b deals signed on day one of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

7 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of R ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of Republic of Korea

7 minutes ago
 ADGM partners with Zand Bank to support SMEs

ADGM partners with Zand Bank to support SMEs

7 minutes ago
 Speakers stress improving industry-academia relati ..

Speakers stress improving industry-academia relations

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.