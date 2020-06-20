UrduPoint.com
Loans For 10000 SMEs To Benefit Over One Million People: Jhagra

Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:17 AM

Loans for 10000 SMEs to benefit over one million people: Jhagra

Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in his budget speech on Friday here informed that provincial government was making cogent efforts for the rehabilitation of economy and provision of job opportunities by providing loans to 10000 SMEs that benefit over one million people of the province

He said with provision of interest-free loans to around 30000 business institutions over 0.5 million people would be benefitted.

The amount he said would be spent with assistance of ERKF of World Bank for creation of jobs in potentially profitable economic institutions.

Under Billion Tree Tsunami project, he said 25000 extra recruitments would be made and 190.5million trees would be planted.

To provide extra facilities in economic zones including Buner Marble City, he said sufficient funds have also been allocated. He said rehabilitation of important sectors, assistance in business activity and creating of jobs were among our top most priorities.

A project with the name of Digital Jobs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also be worked out with an amount of 290milliojn rupees. Besides, he said funds have been released for access project to the Rashakai Economic Zone.

