Loans To Be Provided To Deserving Households Under Kamyab Pakistan Program: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Loans to be provided to deserving households under Kamyab Pakistan Program: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says loans to the tune of 2.5 billion rupees have already been disbursed under the program.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said loans worth one thousand billion rupees will be provided to four point five million deserving households under Kamyab Pakistan Program by next year to lift them out of poverty and enable them earn their livelihoods.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with launch of disbursement of interest free loans under Kamyab Pakistan Program in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said that loans to the tune of 2.5 billion rupees have already been disbursed under the program.

The Prime Minister said Kamyab Pakistan Program, aimed at taking the country towards a welfare state, will be further expanded.

Imran Khan said Kamyab Pakistan Program envisages interest free loans of five hundred thousand rupees for businesses, three hundred and fifty thousand rupees for the farmers and two million rupees for the construction of houses.

He said technical training will also be provided to one member of each deserving family in order to help them stand on their own feet.

Alluding to other pro people initiatives including health insurance scheme, he said this path, which was envisioned by Philosopher poet Allama Iqbal, will take the country towards greatness.

Imran Khan regretted that Pakistan in the past could not achieve its due place in the comity of nations because it did not pursue the ideology for which it was created. He noted that the nations which forget their ideology never succeed.

The Prime Minister said he is inaugurating Rahmatul-lil Alameen authority tomorrow and the aim is to acquaint our youth with the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed satisfaction over the record revenue collection made by the FBR saying it is because of enhanced revenue, the government was able to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by ten rupees per liter and the electricity tariff by five rupees per unit. Urging the people to pay their taxes, he assured that this revenue will be used to uplift the poor class and reduce the burden of inflation on the people.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, on the occasion, highlighted the key features of Kamyab Pakistan Program.

Ends/

