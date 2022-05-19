'Lobia' cultivation must start immediately

The agricultural experts have advised growers to immediately start sowing of 'Lobia' (cowpea beans) and complete the process till end of June, to gain maximum yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The agricultural experts have advised growers to immediately start sowing of 'Lobia' (cowpea beans) and complete the process till end of June, to gain maximum yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Thursday that 'Lobia' was not only favorite fodder of animals including cows, buffaloes, goats and sheep but it could also be used for human consumption as these were rich source of protein and fiber.

The beans of Lobia were also used in various curries, soup and salad recipes due to which these have good value in the market. Therefore, farmers should sow 'Lobia' on maximum space of land.

He said that time from mid-May to June-end was most suitable for 'Lobia' cultivation. Growers may call on helpline or visit nearest agriculture office, he added.