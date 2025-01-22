Local Adm Fined Profiteers On Violation Of Prices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Local administration on Wednesday took strict action against profiteers and encroachsrs and imposed fine on shopkeepers on violation of price control and substandard items.in Kohlu.
More than a dozen shopkeepers were fined on violation of price control and low quality of edible items.
On this occasion, Risaldar Major Sher Muhammad Marri said that the purpose of removing encroachments is to reduce the difficulties of daily life of the citizens, due to which immediate action is being taken on public complaints.
He said that the action aimed at to save the public from inflation and illegal encroachments.
He warned the shopkeepers and citizens to ensure compliance with the law and follow the control price list, otherwise strict action would be taken against them those involved in volition of price control list.
He further said that such action would be continued to end encroachment and artificial inflation in the area in order to provide maximum facilities to people.
He appealed to the public for cooperation to the team with the aim to eliminate illegal business activities from the area.
