Local admin arrests a shopkeeper, seals 9 business places

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Local administration arrested a shopkeeper and sealed eight shops and a marriage hall besides impounding fifteen passenger vehicles as the surge in novel coronavirus cases prompted officials to intensify crackdown against Standard Operating Procedures' (SOPs)violaters.

Price magistrate Nauman Abid checked 160 shops in Gulgasht area where he found ten shops running business while ignoring SOPs.

He sealed three shops, a marriage hall and imposed overall Rs 20,000 fine on six other shops' owners, said a news release.

A shopkeeper was arrested after he resisted officials in performance their duty. Meanwhile, price magistrate Tariq Wali sealed five shops at MA Jinah road on SOPs violations.

Officials said all ceremonies planned at Multan Tea House and Multan Arts Council have been cancelled while the fortnightly literary sitting Ädbi Baithak" of Sukhanwar Forum has also been postponed for indefinite time.