Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 06:46 PM

The district administration Abbottabad on Thursday imposed Section 144, to maintain law and order during the parade days, starting from April 18 to April 20, 2024

The Primary objective is to ensure public order and safety during the Battalion Commander, and Commandant's parade at the Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul, which is expected to be attended by many dignitaries.

Under the Section 144 order, several restrictions have been imposed to maintain a peaceful environment in the area. These restrictions include the prohibition of all forms of protests and demonstrations during this period.

Flying drones and quadcopters within five kilometer radius of specific locations are strictly prohibited, besides the use of loudspeakers within the limits of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Ilyasi Gate.

Additionally, public gatherings, rallies, and car parking at petrol pumps and CNG stations would also be restricted.

All forms of firing and blasting activities are banned within the area.

Furthermore, as part of this order, shops around the PMA Gate will remain closed for specific period.

The Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad, in the notification, has said that strict legal action will be taken against violating restrictions.

The Section 144 order has been implemented to ensure public safety and prevent any potential disruptions during the specified period. The district administration urged all residents and stakeholders to comply with the restrictions and cooperate to maintain a peaceful and secure environment in Abbottabad district.

