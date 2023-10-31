Open Menu

Local Admin Initiates Action Plan For Repatriation Of Illegal Foreigners As Deadline Ends

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The local administration initiated an action plan to address the issue of Afghan refugees residing illegally across the Multan division, as the final deadline ended.

On the directives of Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak, camps for Afghan residents are being established. A total of 656 Afghan individuals are set to be repatriated from the Multan division. In Multan, special temporary accommodation has been arranged at the Multan sports Hostel for these individuals, said official sources. The process will occur in two phases, with the first phase focusing on relocating illegally residing Afghan refugees, while the second phase aims to transfer those with expired documents.

Security measures at the temporary accommodations are being bolstered, involving the deployment of personnel from Rescue 1122, Health sector and law enforcers. Moreover, rigorous record-keeping processes are being implemented using digital and manual methods. Additionally, over 150 personnel have been appointed at these temporary residences.

Furthermore, police and administrative officers are nominated to supervise the situation closely, with a focus on maintaining law and order. Regional Police Officer Capt Retd Sahil Chaudhry emphasized their presence at various checkpoints.

