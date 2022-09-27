UrduPoint.com

Local Admin Initiates Arrangements For Rabi-ul-Awwal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Local admin initiates arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The local administration on Tuesday started arrangements for holy events to be conducted officially here as month of Rabi-ul-Awwal begun tomorrow.

According to official handout, the punjab government had announced next week as Rehmat-ul- Alameen Week.

Following this, CEO Multan Waste Management Company Mohammad Farooq Dogar issued instructions to start exemplary cleanliness on occasion of Milad celebrations.

On direction of the CEO, a grand cleaning plan was devised for month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, under which the city of Multan was divided into 17 sectors.

Manager Operations and all Deputy Managers Operations of the department were nominated as focal person for their respective area in the district.

Farooq Dogar, while talking about grand cleaning plan, said that special cleaning would be done in vicinity of mosques and schools.

He appealed to Ulma and religious scholars that the message of the beloved Prophet Muhamnad, "cleanliness is half of faith", be made part of their sermon in month of Rabi'ul Awwal.

Related Topics

Multan Ulma Government Of Punjab Company All

Recent Stories

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

16 minutes ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

21 minutes ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

45 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on ..

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on third consecutive day.

2 hours ago
 US announces additional grant of $10mln under food ..

US announces additional grant of $10mln under food security for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.