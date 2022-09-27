Local admin initiates arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The local administration on Tuesday started arrangements for holy events to be conducted officially here as month of Rabi-ul-Awwal begun tomorrow.

According to official handout, the punjab government had announced next week as Rehmat-ul- Alameen Week.

Following this, CEO Multan Waste Management Company Mohammad Farooq Dogar issued instructions to start exemplary cleanliness on occasion of Milad celebrations.

On direction of the CEO, a grand cleaning plan was devised for month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, under which the city of Multan was divided into 17 sectors.

Manager Operations and all Deputy Managers Operations of the department were nominated as focal person for their respective area in the district.

Farooq Dogar, while talking about grand cleaning plan, said that special cleaning would be done in vicinity of mosques and schools.

He appealed to Ulma and religious scholars that the message of the beloved Prophet Muhamnad, "cleanliness is half of faith", be made part of their sermon in month of Rabi'ul Awwal.