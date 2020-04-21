Local admin seizes illegally stocked 1000 wheat bags

The local administration here on Tuesday has seized as many as 1000 bags of wheat which were illegally stocked in a private godown near village Libbey, Pasrur tehsil

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) : The local administration here on Tuesday has seized as many as 1000 bags of wheat which were illegally stocked in a private godown near village Libbey, Pasrur tehsil.

According to the official sources, police had arrested accused Rafaqat, owner of the private godown and also sealed it.