Local Administration Launches Crackdown Against Flour Hoarders, Price Hikers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:03 PM

Local administration launches crackdown against flour hoarders, price hikers

The district administration of North Waziristan has started crackdown against flour hoarders and price hikers in different tehsils and towns of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration of North Waziristan has started crackdown against flour hoarders and price hikers in different tehsils and towns of the district.

On the guidelines of Provincial Government, Assistant Commissioner Razmak, Sahibzada Samiullah Khan conducted a surprise visit to Razmak Bazaar where he inspected various godowns, wholesale dealers and retailers shops.

He directed the shopkeepers to maintain proper stock registrars and avoid over pricing. A few violators were booked under the relevant food laws.

The assistant commissioner said the government was committed to ensure availability of all basic amenities of food items to people at their doorsteps at Govt prescribed rates.

He said the Government would take strict actions against shopkeepers involved in over charging and hoarding of flour and other basic amenities of life and would be sent to jail.

