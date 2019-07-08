Local administration, PDMA distributes food items among victims of Chitral flood

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Local Administration and PDMA on Sunday distributed food items and other necessary material to the victims of low intensity flood that hit the houses located near the Nullah or streams, tv channels reported.

According to details, a glacier thrust near Golan Gool area of Chitral district, sweeping away three houses besides damaging the nearby properties of people.

The rescue teams and local administration have started rescue and relief work to avoid loss of life and further damages to property.