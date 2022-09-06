UrduPoint.com

Local Administration Strictly Monitors Flood Situation, Engaged In Relief Activities : Fayaz Butt

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Local administration strictly monitors flood situation, engaged in relief activities : Fayaz Butt

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Religious affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayaz Ali Butt on Tuesday said that local administration was strictly monitoring flood situation and engaged in relief activities round the clock

DADU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Religious affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayaz Ali Butt on Tuesday said that local administration was strictly monitoring flood situation and engaged in relief activities round the clock.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, he expressed these views during a visit of Ring band.

Fayaz said that catastrophic flooding triggered by torrential rains has spread over large-scale destruction and millions of people have been displaced, however the Sindh Government was providing relief to flood-hit people by utilizing its limited resources.

Deputy Commissioner Dadu Murtaza Shah, President Pakistan People's Party Mehar Mhmood Khan Mahsar, Zuber Khan Bhart, Qadir Chandio, Raees Rashid Ali Chandio, Nasrullah, Advocate Sarfraz Jhatial and other were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Flood Visit Rashid Dadu Mehar Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

Mangla Dam Housing Authority meets to discuss rese ..

Mangla Dam Housing Authority meets to discuss resettlement of flood affectees

33 seconds ago
 Former US President Obama to Visit White House for ..

Former US President Obama to Visit White House for Unveiling of Portrait - Spoke ..

34 seconds ago
 Biden to congratulate UK's new prime minister in p ..

Biden to congratulate UK's new prime minister in phone call: W.House

36 seconds ago
 Pakistan Sweet Home celebrates Defense Day to pay ..

Pakistan Sweet Home celebrates Defense Day to pay tributes to martyrs

40 seconds ago
 Germany Records Monkeypox Infection in Child - Rob ..

Germany Records Monkeypox Infection in Child - Robert Koch Institute

23 minutes ago
 Prime Minister utilizing all available resources t ..

Prime Minister utilizing all available resources to help flood victims: Miftah

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.