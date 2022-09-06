Local administration strictly monitors flood situation, engaged in relief activities : Fayaz Butt

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Religious affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayaz Ali Butt on Tuesday said that local administration was strictly monitoring flood situation and engaged in relief activities round the clock

DADU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Religious affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayaz Ali Butt on Tuesday said that local administration was strictly monitoring flood situation and engaged in relief activities round the clock.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, he expressed these views during a visit of Ring band.

Fayaz said that catastrophic flooding triggered by torrential rains has spread over large-scale destruction and millions of people have been displaced, however the Sindh Government was providing relief to flood-hit people by utilizing its limited resources.

Deputy Commissioner Dadu Murtaza Shah, President Pakistan People's Party Mehar Mhmood Khan Mahsar, Zuber Khan Bhart, Qadir Chandio, Raees Rashid Ali Chandio, Nasrullah, Advocate Sarfraz Jhatial and other were also present on the occasion.