Local Administration Taking Solid Steps For Welfare Of District: DC

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Muzafargarh Dr Ehtisham Anwar here on Friday said that it was the responsibility of state to provide all basic necessities to masses.

Talking to media, he mentioned that local administration taking solid steps for the welfare and development of the district.

He said that 225 years old city is being converted into a model city and hoped that other local administration would follow this pattern of development across the province.

A facilitation center has been established at DC office as computerized land record system, arms license and domicile services being provided to public.

A helpline also set up 1718 and every citizen could get information about their affairs.

Chief Minister of Punjab would soon visit to Muzafargarh very soon and already education emergency has been imposed in the district and now SSC results were remained very satisfactory.

DC highlighted that play grounds are being established in the different parts of the city, university campuses would also be set up in this regard home work had completed.

He said that within two or three years new campuses would be established.

A committee has been constituted to control the road accident and the project of industrial part would be launched soon to mitigate the unemployment among the youth.

Faisal Stadium would be constructed at international level, a auditorium would be set up at District Council.

