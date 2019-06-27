UrduPoint.com
Local Administration Taking Steps To Improve Quality Of Education

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:38 PM

Local administration taking steps to improve quality of education

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala, Naila Baqir here on Thursday said that local administration was taking various steps to enhance the district among five districts of the province in the field of quality education and other facilities to the people

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gujranwala, Naila Baqir here on Thursday said that local administration was taking various steps to enhance the district among five districts of the province in the field of quality education and other facilities to the people.

She was addressing at the meeting of District Education review committee.

She underlined that it was the need of hour to discourage the unnecessary absent of teachers from duties, boundary wall of schools, provision of safe drinking water at education institutions and protected schools buildings were the priority of the administration.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Education Muhammad Aurangzeb, District Monitoring Officer Hayat Tarar, District Education Officer Qadir Baksh, Arfa Jameel Deputy District Officer and Assistant Education Officer were also present on the occasion.

She directed to the education department to ensure the provision of school's furniture and safe drinking water, construction of boundary walls and transparency use in the availability of funds during the summer vocation.

