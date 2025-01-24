Local Administration Up For Strict Action Against Illegal Slaughtering
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The local administration will take strict action against substandard and illegal slaughtering to ensure the quality of the meat.
This was decided in a meeting of the Meat board and Slaughterhouse members, which was held here on Friday with Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, DC Rawalpindi in the chair.
According to the details, it was informed in the meeting that an average of 250 animals are slaughtered daily in the Rawalpindi slaughterhouse.
Discussions were also held on the meat supply chain and animal health and hygiene.
The participants presented suggestions from their respective institutions so that a coordinated strategy could be developed to improve the quality of meat and eliminate illegal slaughtering.
Addressing the participants, the deputy commissioner said that no compromise would be made on the quality of meat.
He clarified that illegal slaughtering must be discouraged and strict legal action will be taken against those involved in it.
He directed the concerned agencies to effectively monitor the slaughterhouses and ensure full implementation of the principles of cleanliness.
The Deputy Commissioner also emphasized that illegal slaughtering is harmful to the health of the public and is against legal and moral requirements.
He said that the slaughterhouses should be run by expert staff and a detailed health inspection of all animals must be carried out.
During the meeting, representatives of the Livestock Department said that they were taking all necessary steps to improve the quality of meat. It was also decided in the meeting that a daily report of the slaughterhouses would be prepared to ensure complete transparency.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nabil Riaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr Hassan Tariq, and representatives of the Livestock Department.
