UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Administrations Arrange Activities To Create Awareness On COVID-19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:17 PM

Local administrations arrange activities to create awareness on COVID-19 SOPs

The local administrations of all four provinces on Thursday arranged various activities in connection with 'COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week' to create awareness among public about the importance of corona safety measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The local administrations of all four provinces on Thursday arranged various activities in connection with 'COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week' to create awareness among public about the importance of corona safety measures.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, the provinces have started arranging various programmes in their respective districts to support the efforts of Federal government in proper implementation of its strategies to contain coronavirus and protect its citizens from this disease particularly during this week.

During these activities, the local administrations convinced the citizens to rigorously observe corona SOPs. During the compliance week in their respect cities various public sector organizations also arranging activities for raising awareness on adopting protective measures planned by the government to avoid carrying this virus.

The official said that people were being appealed during the week to follow SOPs like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.

He said there were threats of spread of the COVID-19 and the federal government has asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in coronavirus cases.

He said keeping in view the increasing number of corona cases in various cities of the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow standard operating procedures in markets, offices and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19 virus. He said that there were reports of violation of SOPs in markets by citizens and not wearing mask in public places.

The official asked citizens to support efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its relaxation policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens.

He said government's guidelines provide practices that addressed specific health and safety concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and to put protocols into practice during shopping and taking food in restaurants.

He said COVID-19 pandemic has struck the world due to rapid human-to-human transmission and preventive measures play an important role in limiting the spread of a disease and can help reducing the infection transmission and unnecessary burden on health care facilities.

Related Topics

World Business Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European Law Enforcement Agencies Seize $88.5Mln W ..

2 minutes ago

Finland Extends Border Restrictions Until January ..

2 minutes ago

People to be made aware of 'Helpline 1094' through ..

3 minutes ago

KIU playing vital role in research oriented educat ..

3 minutes ago

US House Approves Legislation to Remove Confederat ..

3 minutes ago

Construction work of new bridges at Haveli, Trimmu ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.