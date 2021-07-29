UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local Assembling Of EVs To Be Started This Year: Hammad Azhar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:23 PM

Local assembling of EVs to be started this year: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday expressed the hope that under clean and green initiative of Prime Minister, local assembling of electric vehicles (EVs) would start in the country by this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday expressed the hope that under clean and green initiative of Prime Minister, local assembling of electric vehicles (EVs) would start in the country by this year.

Addressing a consultative workshop "Scaling up electric Mobility in Pakistan" organized jointly by National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) and UNDP, the minister said the government has introduced its first national EV policy last year and announced new incentives to promote EV adoption.

The government reduced the custom duties and sales tax on EV which would help accelerate this transition towards cleaner and efficient mobility, he said.

The minister said role of EV charging infrastructure was critical. Hence, the widespread, accessible public charging infrastructure network was needed to support a robust EV market, he said.

The minister said there are some unique challenges that we had to address towards achieving our electric mobility goals. First, we had to provide reliable supply of power to charge these EVs and this would require to upgrade the grid and distribution network, he said.

He said assembling of electric motorbike has already been started in the country.

As it was a new technology and it required charging infrastructure.

He said the private sector has also started developing charging infrastructure in the country. The government would fully support the private sector in this regard, he added.

The minister said there was a need for establishing the regulatory framework to streamline the development of EV charging stations across the country.

He urged the NEECA and other relevant entities to expedite work on regulation, standardization and licensing policy for development of charging infrastructure.

He said it would not only reduce billion of Dollars oil import bill but also help control pollution in cities and absorb the surplus electricity capacity in the country.

The minister congratulated NEECA and the UNDP for their partnership on this aspect of electrification of road transport sector in Pakistan.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, MD NEECA Dr.Sardar Mohazzam said that NEECA was authorized to define standard of charging station for EV.

Charging station were being set up in various parts of the country for charging of EVs, he said.

However, he said price and standard of voltage for charging EVs would be decided.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Ms. Aliona Niculita said that transport and energy were priority sectors for UNDP and they would provide full cooperation to the government in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Electricity Import Oil Vehicles Road Price Undp Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Loses to Spain's Carr ..

4 minutes ago

'No favourites' in Afghanistan; Pakistan to suppor ..

4 minutes ago

U19 training camp begins at National Stadium

5 minutes ago

Girl killed over marriage dispute in faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Russia's Security Service Exposed IS Cell in Siber ..

8 minutes ago

Djokovic cruises past Nishikori and into Olympic s ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.