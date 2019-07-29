Local authorities launches operation against quacks

The local administration of Jehlum has launched operation against quacks who are putting the life of human on risk

JEHLUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The local administration of Jehlum has launched operation against quacks who are putting the life of human on risk.

The operation has been launched over the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saif Anwar.

DC said that stern action would be taken under the health care act.

District Health Officer Dr Mian Mazhar Hayat has sealed four clinics during the operation.

Deputy Commissioner has asked health authorities to launch a decisive action against quacks, unregistered blood banks, pharmacies and dental clinics.

"If these illegal activities continue, the district health officers (DHO) and drug inspectors will be held responsible," The local communities facing many health problems and a large number of people suffering from sever diseases due to the quack.

The DC said that the quack would be punished according the new health law and media should highlight to all quacks to protect the life of citizen.