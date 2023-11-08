Open Menu

Local Authorities Take Swift Action To Address Pressing Issues In Haripur, Khanpur, Kohistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2023 | 06:45 PM

In a series of proactive measures, local authorities in Haripur, Khanpur, and Kohistan have taken swift action to address various issues affecting the region, including price irregularities, illegal cigarette sales, and market sanitation

Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Haripur Faraz Ahmed Qureshi initiated a comprehensive market inspection in collaboration with the Assistant Food Controller of Haripur to closely monitor the local vegetable market. This move came in response to concerns over price fluctuations and potential hoarding.

Following the direction of Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur Zahra Noor implemented strict measures to curb the illicit sale of smuggled cigarettes in the Khanpur sub-division. Heavy fines were imposed on violators, and a surprise inspection of the Khanpur Registrar's Office was conducted to verify records and ensure compliance with regulations.

In line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Kohistan Mohammad Rafiq Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bilal Naseer Pattan, along with the District Food Controller, embarked on a series of market visits to assess food prices and identify discrepancies.

Several shopkeepers were penalized for hoarding and failing to display price lists, ensuring transparency and preventing unnecessary price hikes.

Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Upper Irfanullah Mahsud issued special directives to maximize relief for the people of Upper Kohistan. Assistant Commissioner Hafiz Waqar Ahmed Dasu Headquarters conducted a thorough inspection of Dasu Bazaar, taking stern action against shopkeepers and hotel owners found to be negligent in maintaining cleanliness and overcharging customers. FIRs were registered, and fines were imposed as part of this enforcement drive.

As part of their ongoing efforts to protect consumer rights, the team also visited a PSO petrol pump in Dasu, where they conducted an inspection to assess oil prices and quantities. They also examined vehicle rental fees, ensuring adherence to established standards and protecting consumers from unfair practices.

These proactive measures by local authorities in Haripur, Khanpur, and Kohistan demonstrate a commitment to addressing the concerns of the people and maintaining a fair and transparent business environment.

