Local auto industry at risk from used car imports: Iftikhar Ali Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik has strongly opposed the liberal commercial import of used cars, warning it could cripple Pakistan’s local automobile industry, cause a loss of Rs. 60 billion to auto parts manufacturers, and leave over 40,000 workers unemployed.

Talking to a delegation of car dealers, led by Ishtiaq Ahmad Motianwali, here on Wednesday, he said if the government proceeds with plans to ease restrictions on used vehicle imports, Pakistan’s car assemble industry could face hardships. He noted that used vehicles already command 25 percent of the local market, accounting for over 40,000 units annually, a sharp contrast to countries like India (0%), Vietnam (0.3%), and Thailand (1.2%), where strict tariff and regulatory frameworks keep used imports negligible.

He highlighted that while Pakistan imposes 50–100 percent duty on completely built units (CBUs), India charges 125 percent, Vietnam 52 percent, and Thailand 80 percent. “These countries have succeeded in safeguarding their local industries through both tariff and non-tariff barriers,” he said.

He further revealed that used vehicles now form the second-largest segment of Pakistan’s auto market, trailing only Suzuki and surpassing the combined sales of Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Haval, MG, and Changan.

He said, “Used car imports are undocumented. Remittances are sent through hawala channels, while domestic sales are primarily cash-based, avoiding formal taxation and regulations.” This, he warned, puts local assemblers and vendors, who follow documented and tax-compliant processes, at a severe disadvantage.

Based on an average value of Rs4 million per vehicle, the used car trade represents Rs160 billion annually. Malik estimated that Rs60 billion in revenue is diverted from local auto parts manufacturers, who typically supply Rs1.5 million worth of components per new vehicle, jeopardising the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

He warned that liberalised imports could push global automakers in Pakistan to abandon local production in favour of importing completely built-up (CBU) units, rendering local vendors and assembly lines obsolete.

Recalling the Auto Policy 2016–21, Malik said the policy attracted 10 new entrants with incentives like 50 percent duty concession on already localised parts. While the number of assemblers rose to 13, localisation targets were largely unmet. “One assembler made Rs36 billion profit in FY25 without meaningful localisation, even outperforming traditional manufacturers,” he said.