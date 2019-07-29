Local Bodies asked to be active in civic services

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in order to cop up rain emergency has directed Local Government department to activate all civic agencies in the city and other districts of the province to drain out rain water accumulated on roads and in low lying areas

The officials of local bodies, KWSB and WASA must be activated to keep clearing manholes to drain out rain water from roads.

The chief minister also ordered that dewatering pumps be installed at the low lying areas. "There is forecast of heavy rains for three days, therefore round the clock working in shifts must be ensured". he said.

He asked the Energy Minister to talk to Hesco where all 12 feeders have tripped while in Karachi most of the areas were without electricity from early morning of Monday, for restoration of power supply.

He said that the officials of K-electric and Hesco were on board in rain emergency meetings, why they could not make emergency plan, he questioned.

The chief minister also directed the IGP to direct district police to help people in difficult situation. "People must feel secure and safe in presence of policemen," he said and added the traffic police particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad must help people for smooth flow of traffic.

He urged people of Sindh, particularly of Karachi to cooperate with civic agencies, police and other departments in serving them. He urged parents not to allow their children taking bath in accumulated rain water pools on the road and even stop them bathing in the sea.