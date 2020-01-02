UrduPoint.com
Local Bodies' Deptt Bans Cadre Change, Personal Up-gradation Under New Policy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:10 PM

The Local Bodies' department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a new policy to curb corruption and nepotism by imposing ban on cadre change and personal up-gradation of the employees

According to Secretary Local Council board Khizar Hayat Khan, under the new policy an employee would not remain on same position for more than three years.

Similarly promotion would be given on the basis of seniority list instead of personal up-gradation.

He further said that new appointment would be made on a position in case of retirement of the official, adding that under the new policy non PUGF staff of regulation branch would not collect tax from a place or a commodity more than three-year.

The Secretary said that in order to curb corrupt practices an official could not be re-appointed on his/her position till five years once he/she is transferred.

