Local Bodies election results of RCB, CCB

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Malik Mansoor Afsar, candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won Ward No. 6 seat of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, securing 1706 votes.

According to unofficial result of RCB elections, Malik Imran of Paksitan Tehreek-e-Instaf (PTI) stood second with 1613 votes in Ward No 6.

Malik Amjad Hussain of PML-N succeeded in Ward No. 7 and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed Malik of PML-N has won in Ward No 8.

In Ward No 9, PML-N's Chaudhry Abdul Shakur was declared the winner while in Ward No. 10 of RCB, PML-N's Malik Muhammad Munir Ahmed stood first with 3841 votes, PTI's Malik Sajid Mahmood stood second with 2812 votes.

Similarly, according to unofficial results announced by the Returning Officer, Wasim Shahid, Wards No 1 to 5 of Chaklala Cantonment Board, Raja Pervez Akhtar of PML-N has won the seat with 1583 votes in Ward 1 of Chaklala Cantonment Board. Zohaib Shahid of PTI remained second with 1143 votes in the ward.

Yasir Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami stood first with 1148 votes in Ward No 2 while Chaudhry Muhammad Azhar Iqbal of PML-Q stood second with 958 votes.

Khalid Mahmood Mirza of Jamaat-e-Islami has won Ward No 3 with 2807 votes while Ghulam Mujtaba of PTI stood second with 1010 votes.

Chaudhary Changez Khan with 2226 votes won the election in Ward No 4 of Chaklala Cantonment board while PTI's candidate, Chaudhary Arslan Khan secured 1960 votes and stood second.

Independent Candidate, Chaudhary Shahzad Ahmed with 1345 votes secured first position in Ward No 5 while second position also went to another independent candidate, Muhammad Dilpazeer who got 808 votes.

In Ward No 6 of Chaklala Cantonment Board, Malik Azhar Naeem secured 1706 votes and stood first while PTI's candidate, Chaudhary Usman Warraich got second position with 1613 votes.

In Ward 7, PML-N's Raja Irfan Imtiaz won with 2431 votes and independent candidate Hafiz Abrar got 1639 votes while PTI's Imran Ali Babar stood third with 1228 votes.

In Ward 8, PTI's Chaudhry Noman Shaukat stood first with 3332 votes and PML-N's Chaudhry Aurangzeb Qureshi got second position with 2385 votes.

In Ward 9, PML-N's Muhammad Jameel was declared the winner while in Ward No 10 of Chaklala Cantonment Board, PTI's candidate Ajmair Khan secured first position.